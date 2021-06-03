Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Acadia Healthcare (ACHC), Danaher (DHR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC), Danaher (DHR) and Edwards Lifesciences (EW) with bullish sentiments.

Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Tanquilut from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Acadia Healthcare, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $64.03, close to its 52-week high of $65.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Tanquilut is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 59.1% success rate. Tanquilut covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aveanna Healthcare Holdings, Quest Diagnostics, and Hanger Orthopedic.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acadia Healthcare is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.00.

Danaher (DHR)

Jefferies analyst Brandon Couillard maintained a Buy rating on Danaher today and set a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $242.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Couillard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 76.8% success rate. Couillard covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Align Tech, and Agilent.

Danaher has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $291.80.

Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Jefferies analyst Anthony Petrone maintained a Buy rating on Edwards Lifesciences yesterday and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $93.38, close to its 52-week high of $98.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrone is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 56.4% success rate. Petrone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Staar Surgical Company, and Integra Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Edwards Lifesciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $102.75.

