Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Acadia Healthcare (ACHC), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) with bullish sentiments.

Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

In a report issued on May 3, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Acadia Healthcare, with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 70.1% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Community Health, and Encompass Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Acadia Healthcare with a $65.13 average price target, implying a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

In a report released yesterday, Gregory Renza from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.95, close to its 52-week low of $19.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 35.7% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Iterum Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.94, representing a 63.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

RBC Capital analyst Luca Issi maintained a Buy rating on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals on May 4 and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Issi has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -21.6% and a 10.5% success rate. Issi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $101.25, which is a 54.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Chardan Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.