Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Abiomed (ABMD), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Abiomed (ABMD), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and Aerie Pharma (AERI) with bullish sentiments.

Abiomed (ABMD)

Jefferies analyst Anthony Petrone maintained a Buy rating on Abiomed today and set a price target of $425.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $298.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrone is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 58.0% success rate. Petrone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Staar Surgical Company, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Abiomed with a $425.00 average price target.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee maintained a Buy rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $216.77, close to its 52-week low of $202.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 52.3% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Olema Pharmaceuticals, and Immunocore Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals with a $265.55 average price target, representing a 24.2% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $347.00 price target.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.2% and a 37.5% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerie Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.25, a 79.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

