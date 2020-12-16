Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: AbbVie (ABBV), OncoCyte (OCX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AbbVie (ABBV) and OncoCyte (OCX) with bullish sentiments.

AbbVie (ABBV)

In a report released today, Geoff Porges from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on AbbVie, with a price target of $128.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $102.82, close to its 52-week high of $109.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 47.6% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AbbVie is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $117.85, an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

OncoCyte (OCX)

OncoCyte received a Buy rating and a $4.00 price target from Piper Sandler analyst Steven Mah today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Mah is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 70.4% success rate. Mah covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacific Biosciences, Meridian Bioscience, and Myriad Genetics.

OncoCyte has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.33, implying a 25.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

