Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF), S&P Global (SPGI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF) and S&P Global (SPGI) with bullish sentiments.

Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

In a report released yesterday, Colm Kelly from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Zurich Insurance Group, with a price target of CHF400.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $416.04.

Kelly has an average return of 12.3% when recommending Zurich Insurance Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is ranked #3855 out of 7291 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zurich Insurance Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $450.32, implying an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BNP Paribas also upgraded the stock to Buy with a CHF440.00 price target.

S&P Global (SPGI)

In a report released today, Owen Lau from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to S&P Global, with a price target of $399.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $325.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 59.7% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Focus Financial Partners, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on S&P Global is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $406.80.

