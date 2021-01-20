Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION), F.N.B. (FNB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION), F.N.B. (FNB) and Fulton Financial (FULT) with bullish sentiments.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

Raymond James analyst David Long reiterated a Buy rating on Zions Bancorporation National Association today and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $49.33, close to its 52-week high of $51.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Long has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -2.5% and a 33.3% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Financial Services, Old National Bancorp Capital, and First Financial Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zions Bancorporation National Association is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.63, a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

F.N.B. (FNB)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Buy rating on F.N.B. yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 72.0% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Business First Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on F.N.B. is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.00, implying a -0.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Fulton Financial (FULT)

In a report released yesterday, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Fulton Financial. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 32.5% and a 100.0% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and First Business Financial.

Fulton Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

