Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Wintrust Financial (WTFC), Healthequity (HQY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Wintrust Financial (WTFC), Healthequity (HQY) and Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) with bullish sentiments.

Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Wintrust Financial. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -11.1% and a 22.4% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Financial Services, First Financial Bancorp, and German American Bancorp.

Wintrust Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Healthequity (HQY)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Healthequity. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 64.0% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Hallmark Financial Services, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Healthequity with a $66.20 average price target.

Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on Focus Financial Partners today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.51.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 69.9% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SEI Investments Company, Marketaxess Holdings, and Cushman & Wakefield.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Focus Financial Partners is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.