Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Western Alliance (WAL), Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Western Alliance (WAL) and Rush Street Interactive (RSI) with bullish sentiments.

Western Alliance (WAL)

In a report released today, David Chiaverini from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Western Alliance, with a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $69.38, close to its 52-week high of $72.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiaverini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 63.7% success rate. Chiaverini covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Svb Financial Group, Silvergate Capital, and Webster Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Western Alliance is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $71.00, implying a -0.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, UBS also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $83.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

In a report released today, Brad Erickson from Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Rush Street Interactive and a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 45.3% and a 65.7% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, Zillow Group Class C, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rush Street Interactive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.33, implying an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.