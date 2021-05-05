Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Visa (V), Synchrony Financial (SYF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Visa (V), Synchrony Financial (SYF) and NY Community (NYCB) with bullish sentiments.

Visa (V)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on Visa on April 27 and set a price target of $297.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $232.03, close to its 52-week high of $237.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.6% and a 82.3% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, TELUS International (CDA), and Jack Henry & Associates.

Visa has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $267.63, a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

Synchrony Financial (SYF)

In a report issued on April 27, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Synchrony Financial, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.59, close to its 52-week high of $44.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 68.4% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Synchrony Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.75, a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

NY Community (NYCB)

In a report issued on April 27, Steven Duong from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on NY Community, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 45.2% and a 80.0% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

NY Community has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.16, representing a 25.3% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Janney Montgomery also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $15.25 price target.

