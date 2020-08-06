Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR), BBX Capital (BBX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR), BBX Capital (BBX) and Global Net Lease (GNL) with bullish sentiments.

Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR)

In a report released yesterday, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Victory Capital Holdings, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 60.3% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Colony Credit Real Estate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Victory Capital Holdings with a $20.00 average price target.

BBX Capital (BBX)

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on BBX Capital, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 52.5% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Kratos Defense, and Widepoint.

BBX Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.00.

Global Net Lease (GNL)

In a report released yesterday, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Global Net Lease, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.8% and a 48.0% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Net Lease with a $20.17 average price target.

