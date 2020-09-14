Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Ventas (VTR), Clipper Realty (CLPR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ventas (VTR) and Clipper Realty (CLPR) with bullish sentiments.

Ventas (VTR)

Raymond James analyst Jonathan Hughes maintained a Buy rating on Ventas today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 60.5% success rate. Hughes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Healthpeak Properties, Healthcare Realty, and Physicians Realty.

Ventas has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $38.92.

Clipper Realty (CLPR)

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne maintained a Buy rating on Clipper Realty today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 61.0% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Investors Real Estate ate, and NexPoint Residential.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clipper Realty with a $12.50 average price target.

