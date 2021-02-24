Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Thomson Reuters (TRI), Extra Space Storage (EXR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Thomson Reuters (TRI), Extra Space Storage (EXR) and Carlyle Group (CG) with bullish sentiments.

Thomson Reuters (TRI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige upgraded Thomson Reuters to Buy yesterday and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $88.85, close to its 52-week high of $89.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 57.5% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Yellow Media.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Thomson Reuters with a $96.83 average price target, implying a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

Extra Space Storage (EXR)

In a report released today, Todd Thomas from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Extra Space Storage, with a price target of $134.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $126.50, close to its 52-week high of $131.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Thomas is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 59.4% success rate. Thomas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Brixmor Property, and Life Storage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Extra Space Storage with a $123.00 average price target.

Carlyle Group (CG)

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Buy rating on Carlyle Group today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.23, close to its 52-week high of $37.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 68.2% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Carlyle Group with a $39.88 average price target, implying a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $42.00 price target.

