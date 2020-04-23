Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: SLM (SLM), Globe Life (GL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on SLM (SLM) and Globe Life (GL) with bullish sentiments.

SLM (SLM)

Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch maintained a Buy rating on SLM yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 62.4% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Synchrony Financial, and Curo Group Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SLM is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.70.

Globe Life (GL)

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kligerman maintained a Buy rating on Globe Life yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $74.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Kligerman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.1% and a 34.4% success rate. Kligerman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ameriprise Financial, Prudential Financial, and Equitable Holdings.

Globe Life has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $88.50, representing a 21.4% upside. In a report issued on April 7, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

