Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Signature Bank (SBNY), United Insurance Holdings (UIHC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Signature Bank (SBNY), United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) and Tpg Re Finance (TRTX) with bullish sentiments.

Signature Bank (SBNY)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Signature Bank, with a price target of $153.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $131.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.0% and a 32.3% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Signature Bank has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $134.80, implying a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 7, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

United Insurance Holdings (UIHC)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters maintained a Buy rating on United Insurance Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.25, close to its 52-week low of $4.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 70.0% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, Hallmark Financial Services, and Old Republic International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Insurance Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $6.25.

Tpg Re Finance (TRTX)

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Laws from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Tpg Re Finance, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 68.4% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

Tpg Re Finance has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

