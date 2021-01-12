Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Signature Bank (SBNY), AssetMark Financial Holdings (AMK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Signature Bank (SBNY) and AssetMark Financial Holdings (AMK) with bullish sentiments.

Signature Bank (SBNY)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Signature Bank, with a price target of $174.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $145.28, close to its 52-week high of $148.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Long ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.2% and a 32.9% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Signature Bank with a $144.55 average price target, implying a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings (AMK)

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.20.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 75.0% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Focus Financial Partners, and SEI Investments Company.

AssetMark Financial Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.50.

