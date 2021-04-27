Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: SBA Communications (SBAC), Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on SBA Communications (SBAC), Verisk Analytics (VRSK) and OneMain Holdings (OMF) with bullish sentiments.

SBA Communications (SBAC)

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Petersen maintained a Buy rating on SBA Communications today and set a price target of $352.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $296.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Petersen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 74.0% success rate. Petersen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Radius Global Infrastructure, American Tower, and Simon Property.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SBA Communications with a $324.09 average price target, representing a 9.2% upside. In a report issued on April 19, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $332.00 price target.

Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari maintained a Buy rating on Verisk Analytics today and set a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $186.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Mazari is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 71.6% success rate. Mazari covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Waste Management, Bright Horizons, and Clarivate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Verisk Analytics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $199.10.

OneMain Holdings (OMF)

In a report released yesterday, John Hecht from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on OneMain Holdings, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.30, close to its 52-week high of $59.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hecht is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 70.7% success rate. Hecht covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Consumer Portfolio Services, Discover Financial Services, and Apollo Investment Corp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OneMain Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.27, representing a 16.2% upside. In a report issued on April 15, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

