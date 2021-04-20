Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: PNC Financial (PNC), Mastercard (MA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on PNC Financial (PNC) and Mastercard (MA) with bullish sentiments.

PNC Financial (PNC)

In a report issued on April 16, David George from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on PNC Financial, with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $177.72, close to its 52-week high of $184.33.

According to TipRanks.com, George is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 72.0% success rate. George covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Huntington Bancshares, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PNC Financial with a $190.85 average price target, which is a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $192.00 price target.

Mastercard (MA)

In a report issued on April 18, David Koning from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard, with a price target of $454.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $382.16, close to its 52-week high of $389.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 83.0% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Fidelity National Info, and Exlservice Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mastercard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $403.00, implying a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $440.00 price target.

