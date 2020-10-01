Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: PNC Financial (PNC), Jamf Holding (JAMF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on PNC Financial (PNC), Jamf Holding (JAMF) and Valley National Bancorp (VLY) with bullish sentiments.

PNC Financial (PNC)

In a report issued on September 29, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on PNC Financial, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $109.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 70.3% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PNC Financial is a Hold with an average price target of $114.60.

Jamf Holding (JAMF)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on Jamf Holding on September 29 and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 76.3% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jamf Holding is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.00, a 29.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

In a report issued on September 29, Steven Duong from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Valley National Bancorp, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -14.1% and a 24.3% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, People’s United Financial, and First Commonwealth.

Valley National Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.58, representing a 39.9% upside. In a report issued on September 28, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

