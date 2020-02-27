Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Physicians Realty (DOC), Global Net Lease (GNL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Physicians Realty (DOC), Global Net Lease (GNL) and New Residential Inv (NRZ) with bullish sentiments.

Physicians Realty (DOC)

In a report released today, Craig Kucera from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Physicians Realty, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.28, close to its 52-week high of $20.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 68.2% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Physicians Realty with a $19.40 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Global Net Lease (GNL)

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Buy rating on Global Net Lease yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 48.3% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Braemar Hotels & Resorts, and Office Properties Income.

Global Net Lease has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.50.

New Residential Inv (NRZ)

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Buy rating on New Residential Inv yesterday and set a price target of $18.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 78.4% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Financial, Saratoga Investment, and Capital Southwest.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New Residential Inv is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.13, representing a 14.6% upside. In a report issued on February 13, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on NRZ: