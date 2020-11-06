Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: PAE (PAE), Starwood Property (STWD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on PAE (PAE), Starwood Property (STWD) and South State (SSB) with bullish sentiments.

PAE (PAE)

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 72.4% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Trimble Navigation, and Roper Technologies.

PAE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

Starwood Property (STWD)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws reiterated a Buy rating on Starwood Property today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 57.5% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Kkr Real Estate Finance.

Starwood Property has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.50.

South State (SSB)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Rose from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on South State, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $62.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 52.7% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on South State is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $68.67, implying a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

