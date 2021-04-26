Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Old Republic International (ORI), PCB Bancorp (PCB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Old Republic International (ORI), PCB Bancorp (PCB) and United Bankshares (UBSI) with bullish sentiments.

Old Republic International (ORI)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Old Republic International, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.17, close to its 52-week high of $24.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 70.4% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Old Republic International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00.

PCB Bancorp (PCB)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster reiterated a Buy rating on PCB Bancorp today and set a price target of $16.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.2% and a 94.6% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

PCB Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.50.

United Bankshares (UBSI)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Buy rating on United Bankshares today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.67, close to its 52-week high of $41.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 75.3% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Business First Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for United Bankshares with a $42.00 average price target.

