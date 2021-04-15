Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NREF), Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NREF) and Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) with bullish sentiments.

NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NREF)

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Laws from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, with a price target of $22.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.20, close to its 52-week high of $21.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 70.9% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Colony Credit Real Estate, Broadmark Realty Capital, and Kkr Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on Focus Financial Partners yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.66.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 71.6% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and SEI Investments Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Focus Financial Partners is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $61.33, implying a 40.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.