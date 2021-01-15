Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Network International Holdings (NWKLF), Voya Financial (VOYA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and Voya Financial (VOYA) with bullish sentiments.

Voya Financial (VOYA)

Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Dally maintained a Buy rating on Voya Financial today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.55, close to its 52-week high of $63.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 63.6% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Ameriprise Financial, and Prudential Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Voya Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $67.11, representing a 13.2% upside. In a report issued on January 4, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

