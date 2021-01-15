Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Network International Holdings (NWKLF), Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM) with bullish sentiments.

Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM)

RBC Capital analyst Geoffrey Kwan maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Asset Mng on January 11 and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 48.1% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Element Financial, Equitable Group, and IGM Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brookfield Asset Mng is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.08, a 28.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

