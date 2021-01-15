Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Network International Holdings (NWKLF), American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and American Equity Investment Life (AEL) with bullish sentiments.

American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

American Equity Investment Life received a Buy rating and a $35.00 price target from Raymond James analyst Charles Peters today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.54, close to its 52-week high of $34.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 70.2% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, Hallmark Financial Services, and Old Republic International.

American Equity Investment Life has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.20, implying a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, B.Riley Financial also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $36.00 price target.

