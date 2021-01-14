Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Network International Holdings (NWKLF), Allstate (ALL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF), Allstate (ALL) and CI Financial (CIFAF) with bullish sentiments.

Allstate (ALL)

Barclays analyst Tracy Benguigui maintained a Buy rating on Allstate on January 12 and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $108.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Benguigui is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 70.0% success rate. Benguigui covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Prudential Financial.

Allstate has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $127.71, a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

CI Financial (CIFAF)

CI Financial received a Buy rating and a C$21.00 price target from Barclays analyst John Aiken on January 12.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -2.8% and a 42.9% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CI Financial with a $16.02 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.