Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Metlife (MET), Radian Group (RDN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Metlife (MET) and Radian Group (RDN) with bullish sentiments.

Metlife (MET)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Buy rating on Metlife yesterday and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 59.0% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Metlife is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.60.

Radian Group (RDN)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Palmer from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Radian Group, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 66.4% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Genworth Financial, and Oportun Financial.

Radian Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.86.

