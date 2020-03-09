Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Mastercard (MA), Quilter (QUILF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mastercard (MA) and Quilter (QUILF) with bullish sentiments.

Mastercard (MA)

In a report released today, Bill Carcache from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard, with a price target of $368.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $272.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 74.2% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mastercard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $356.78, which is a 34.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $375.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Quilter (QUILF)

In a report released today, Ben Bathurst from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Quilter, with a price target of p190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.05, equals to its 52-week high of $2.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Bathurst is ranked #4622 out of 6265 analysts.

The the analyst consensus on Quilter is currently a Hold rating.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.