Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Mastercard (MA), Equitable Holdings (EQH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mastercard (MA) and Equitable Holdings (EQH) with bullish sentiments.

Mastercard (MA)

Stephens analyst Brett Huff maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard today and set a price target of $286.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $241.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Huff is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 80.9% success rate. Huff covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Paypal Holdings, and ACI Worldwide.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mastercard with a $330.52 average price target, a 30.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Tigress Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Equitable Holdings (EQH)

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kligerman upgraded Equitable Holdings to Buy today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Kligerman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -12.1% and a 27.6% success rate. Kligerman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Ameriprise Financial, and Prudential Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Equitable Holdings with a $23.29 average price target, implying a 53.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

