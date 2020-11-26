Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Mastercard (MA), Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mastercard (MA) and Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF) with bullish sentiments.

Mastercard (MA)

In a report issued on November 24, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard, with a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $341.32, close to its 52-week high of $367.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 81.6% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Jack Henry & Associates, and Bottomline Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mastercard with a $358.50 average price target.

Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF)

RBC Capital analyst Ben Bathurst maintained a Buy rating on Brewin Dolphin yesterday and set a price target of p360.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Bathurst is ranked #1259 out of 7117 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brewin Dolphin is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.64, implying a 55.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a p335.00 price target.

