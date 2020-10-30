Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Level One Bancorp (LEVL), Stellus Capital (SCM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Level One Bancorp (LEVL), Stellus Capital (SCM) and Hilltop Holdings (HTH) with bullish sentiments.

Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Level One Bancorp, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.1% and a 25.3% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Level One Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00.

Stellus Capital (SCM)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd assigned a Buy rating to Stellus Capital today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 65.0% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Compass Diversified Holdings, and Fortress Transportation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Stellus Capital with a $9.50 average price target, representing a 18.8% upside. In a report released today, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.50 price target.

Hilltop Holdings (HTH)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Buy rating on Hilltop Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 52.3% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Hilltop Holdings with a $24.67 average price target.

