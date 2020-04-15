Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Lendingtree (TREE), Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lendingtree (TREE) and Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF) with bullish sentiments.

Lendingtree (TREE)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Lendingtree, with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $198.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 54.5% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

Lendingtree has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $331.43, which is a 68.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $295.00 price target.

Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

UBS analyst Jonny Urwin maintained a Buy rating on Zurich Insurance Group today and set a price target of CHF375.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $329.00.

Urwin wrote:

“ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Grossbank UBS hat die Einstufung fur Zurich Insurance Group auf “Buy” mit einem Kursziel von 375 Franken belassen. Die versicherten Verluste im Industriesegment durch die Corona-Krise konnten die europaischen Assekuranzen und Ruckversicherer bis zu 40 Milliarden US-Dollar kosten, schrieb Analyst Jonny Urwin in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Davon konnten bis zu 15 Milliarden Dollar auf Geschaftsunterbrechungen entfallen, wobei die Unsicherheitsquote noch sehr hoch sei./edh/ag Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 00:41 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

Urwin has an average return of 9.6% when recommending Zurich Insurance Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Urwin is ranked #5127 out of 6438 analysts.

Zurich Insurance Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $411.58, representing a 25.0% upside. In a report issued on April 2, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF410.00 price target.

