Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF) and Synovus (SNV) with bullish sentiments.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on Intercontinental Exchange today and set a price target of $131.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $112.79.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 75.7% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Focus Financial Partners, and SEI Investments Company.

Intercontinental Exchange has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $127.50, implying a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 4, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $137.00 price target.

Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF)

In a report released yesterday, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Seacoast Banking Of Florida. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.60, close to its 52-week high of $31.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 92.5% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Bank of Commerce Holdings.

Seacoast Banking Of Florida has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.00, representing an 8.3% upside. In a report issued on December 4, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Synovus (SNV)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Buy rating on Synovus yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 56.0% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synovus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.07, representing a 6.3% upside. In a report issued on December 7, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

