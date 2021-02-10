Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Healthequity (HQY), Fortress Transportation (FTAI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Healthequity (HQY), Fortress Transportation (FTAI) and New Residential Inv (NRZ) with bullish sentiments.

Healthequity (HQY)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Healthequity and a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $85.34, close to its 52-week high of $93.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 68.1% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Old Republic International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Healthequity is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $82.89, a -2.8% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

Fortress Transportation (FTAI)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Buy rating on Fortress Transportation yesterday and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.20, close to its 52-week high of $24.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortress Transportation is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.20, which is a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

New Residential Inv (NRZ)

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Laws from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on New Residential Inv, with a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 69.2% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for New Residential Inv with a $11.08 average price target.

