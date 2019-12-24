Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ), Fortress Transportation (FTAI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) and Fortress Transportation (FTAI) with bullish sentiments.

Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ)

In a report released today, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Health Insurance Innovations, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.70, close to its 52-week low of $15.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 63.8% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and National General Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Health Insurance Innovations with a $55.00 average price target, a 181.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 13, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Fortress Transportation (FTAI)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Buck from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Fortress Transportation, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.90, close to its 52-week high of $20.00.

Buck has an average return of 16.9% when recommending Fortress Transportation.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #4482 out of 5777 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortress Transportation is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.75, a 21.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

