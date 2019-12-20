Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Global Medical REIT (GMRE), Sterling Bancorp (STL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Global Medical REIT (GMRE) and Sterling Bancorp (STL) with bullish sentiments.

Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher reiterated a Buy rating on Global Medical REIT today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 54.4% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Senior Housing Properties, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Global Medical REIT has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.33, implying an 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 11, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Sterling Bancorp (STL)

In a report released today, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Sterling Bancorp, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.24, close to its 52-week high of $22.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 58.9% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sterling Bancorp is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.13.

