Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Getty Realty (GTY), Corporate Office Properties (OFC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Getty Realty (GTY), Corporate Office Properties (OFC) and Fortress Transportation (FTAI) with bullish sentiments.

Getty Realty (GTY)

According to TipRanks.com, Gorman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 73.3% success rate. Gorman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Kite Realty Group, Physicians Realty, and Global Net Lease.

Getty Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.00.

Corporate Office Properties (OFC)

According to TipRanks.com, Catherwood is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -4.6% and a 48.0% success rate. Catherwood covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Mack-Cali Realty, Paramount Group, and Terreno Realty.

Corporate Office Properties has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.75.

Fortress Transportation (FTAI)

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.67, close to its 52-week low of $3.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Bologna is ranked #5716 out of 6127 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortress Transportation with a $24.17 average price target, representing a 245.3% upside. In a report issued on March 2, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

