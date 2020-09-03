Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Fortress Transportation (FTAI), Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Fortress Transportation (FTAI) and Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF) with bullish sentiments.

Fortress Transportation (FTAI)

In a report released today, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR assigned a Buy rating to Fortress Transportation, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 62.8% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and National General Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortress Transportation with a $19.60 average price target.

Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF)

In a report released today, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Seacoast Banking Of Florida, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.1% and a 42.5% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Bridgewater Bancshares, and Meta Financial Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seacoast Banking Of Florida is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.50.

