Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Flagstar Bancorp (FBC), Gain Capital Holdings (GCAP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) and Gain Capital Holdings (GCAP) with bullish sentiments.

Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss reiterated a Buy rating on Flagstar Bancorp today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 49.5% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Flagstar Bancorp with a $40.50 average price target.

Gain Capital Holdings (GCAP)

In a report released today, Rajiv Sharma from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Gain Capital Holdings, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.61, close to its 52-week low of $3.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharma is ranked #5062 out of 5951 analysts.

Gain Capital Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.75.

