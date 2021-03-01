Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Fidus Investment (FDUS), Ladder Capital (LADR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Fidus Investment (FDUS), Ladder Capital (LADR) and United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) with bullish sentiments.

Fidus Investment (FDUS)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Buy rating on Fidus Investment today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.02, close to its 52-week high of $15.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 71.2% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fidus Investment with a $17.00 average price target, a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ladder Capital (LADR)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Buy rating on Ladder Capital today and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 68.4% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ladder Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.88, which is a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.50 price target.

United Insurance Holdings (UIHC)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on United Insurance Holdings, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 67.9% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Old Republic International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Insurance Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $7.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.