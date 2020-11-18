Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Fidus Investment (FDUS), Arbor Realty (ABR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Fidus Investment (FDUS), Arbor Realty (ABR) and PCB Bancorp (PCB) with bullish sentiments.

Fidus Investment (FDUS)

In a report released today, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Fidus Investment, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 68.9% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

Fidus Investment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

Arbor Realty (ABR)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws reiterated a Buy rating on Arbor Realty yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 63.6% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

Arbor Realty has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.33, representing an 11.4% upside. In a report issued on November 6, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

PCB Bancorp (PCB)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Buy rating on PCB Bancorp yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 91.1% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PCB Bancorp with a $11.00 average price target.

