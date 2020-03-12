Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP), Starwood Property (STWD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP) and Starwood Property (STWD) with bullish sentiments.

Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP)

In a report released today, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Concrete Pumping Holdings, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.37, close to its 52-week low of $3.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 47.8% success rate. Rygiel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Granite Construction, Quanta Services, and Tutor Perini.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Concrete Pumping Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

Starwood Property (STWD)

In a report released yesterday, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Starwood Property, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.23, close to its 52-week low of $19.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 40.3% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Cherry Hill Mortgage, Ellington Financial, and Saratoga Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Starwood Property with a $27.00 average price target.

