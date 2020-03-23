Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Colony Capital (CLNY), Ready Capital (RC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Colony Capital (CLNY), Ready Capital (RC) and Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) with bullish sentiments.

Colony Capital (CLNY)

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner reiterated a Buy rating on Colony Capital on March 20 and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.52, close to its 52-week low of $1.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 52.7% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Eagle Point Credit Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Colony Capital with a $7.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ready Capital (RC)

In a report released today, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Ready Capital, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.12, close to its 52-week low of $5.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -24.1% and a 36.4% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Cherry Hill Mortgage, Ellington Financial, and Saratoga Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ready Capital with a $16.50 average price target, which is a 175.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

In a report released today, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Apple Hospitality REIT, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.36, close to its 52-week low of $4.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -11.6% and a 41.1% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Apple Hospitality REIT has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50, representing a 124.0% upside. In a report issued on March 9, Capital One Financial also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $14.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.