Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: CME Group (CME), Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on CME Group (CME) and Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) with bullish sentiments.

CME Group (CME)

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau assigned a Buy rating to CME Group today and set a price target of $192.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $166.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 54.8% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Victory Capital Holdings, and Focus Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CME Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $181.20.

Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss reiterated a Buy rating on Flagstar Bancorp yesterday and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.2% and a 40.2% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flagstar Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.00.

