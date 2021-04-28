Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: CME Group (CME), Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on CME Group (CME), Central Pacific Financial (CPF) and Farmers National Banc Oh (FMNB) with bullish sentiments.

CME Group (CME)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy assigned a Buy rating to CME Group today and set a price target of $218.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $201.02.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 69.8% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CME Group with a $209.40 average price target, implying a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster assigned a Buy rating to Central Pacific Financial today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.57, close to its 52-week high of $27.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.6% and a 94.7% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Central Pacific Financial with a $29.00 average price target.

Farmers National Banc Oh (FMNB)

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo maintained a Buy rating on Farmers National Banc Oh today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 93.6% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and First Business Financial.

Farmers National Banc Oh has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.