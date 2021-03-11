Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF) with bullish sentiments.

CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF)

In a report issued on December 17, Doug Taylor from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on CloudMD Software & Services, with a price target of C$3.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.80.

Taylor has an average return of 60.8% when recommending CloudMD Software & Services.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #108 out of 7363 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CloudMD Software & Services with a $2.67 average price target, implying a 40.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, Echelon Wealth Partners also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a C$3.25 price target.

