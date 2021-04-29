Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF), Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF) and Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF) with bullish sentiments.

CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor maintained a Buy rating on CloudMD Software & Services today and set a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.67.

Taylor has an average return of 45.8% when recommending CloudMD Software & Services.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #192 out of 7489 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CloudMD Software & Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.05.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Mark Rothschild maintained a Buy rating on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust today and set a price target of C$45.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.47, close to its 52-week high of $35.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothschild is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 79.1% success rate. Rothschild covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, and Dream Office Real Estate Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.23.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.