Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Clipper Realty (CLPR), Progressive (PGR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Clipper Realty (CLPR) and Progressive (PGR) with bullish sentiments.

Clipper Realty (CLPR)

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne maintained a Buy rating on Clipper Realty on September 11 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 61.0% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Investors Real Estate ate, and NexPoint Residential.

Clipper Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50.

Progressive (PGR)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Progressive, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $94.98, close to its 52-week high of $96.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 65.6% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Hallmark Financial Services, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

Progressive has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.00, implying a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 2, MKM Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

