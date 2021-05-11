Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Cedar Realty (CDR), Regions Financial (RF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cedar Realty (CDR), Regions Financial (RF) and Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) with bullish sentiments.

Cedar Realty (CDR)

In a report released today, RJ Milligan from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Cedar Realty, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.20, close to its 52-week high of $16.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 67.4% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Essential Properties Realty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cedar Realty with a $18.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Regions Financial (RF)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Buy rating on Regions Financial today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.44, close to its 52-week high of $23.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 55.8% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regions Financial with a $22.81 average price target, a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Buy rating on Investcorp Credit Management BDC today and set a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.84, close to its 52-week high of $6.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 69.9% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.