Analysts Are Bullish on Top Financial Stocks: Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF), Digital Realty (DLR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) and Digital Realty (DLR) with bullish sentiments.

Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF)

Barclays analyst John Aiken maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Western Bank on August 28 and set a price target of C$27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.7% and a 42.5% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Canadian Western Bank has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.57, a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$31.00 price target.

Digital Realty (DLR)

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained a Buy rating on Digital Realty on August 28 and set a price target of $166.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $155.65, close to its 52-week high of $165.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 62.6% success rate. Long covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Digital Realty with a $166.00 average price target, a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 25, Berenberg Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $174.00 price target.

